Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 49785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Brambles Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

