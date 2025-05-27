ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 4597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.
ageas SA/NV Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16.
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ageas SA/NV
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.