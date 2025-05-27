Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 24911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTTAY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CTTAY
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $11.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1978 per share. This is a boost from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
