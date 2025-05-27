Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 24911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTTAY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $11.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1978 per share. This is a boost from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

