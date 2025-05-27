Lundin Gold (LUG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG):

5/22/2025 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.50 to C$67.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Corp to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/9/2025 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$62.00.

4/22/2025 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2025 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

4/15/2025 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$58.00.

4/14/2025 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

4/4/2025 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$43.00.

4/4/2025 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$36.00 to C$45.00.

4/4/2025 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TSE LUG traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.69. 365,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,832. The firm has a market cap of C$10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.49. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.48 and a twelve month high of C$67.80.

Get Lundin Gold Inc alerts:

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total transaction of C$237,321.50. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,984. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.