Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Okta updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.840 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,575,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.91.

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Okta stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OKTA Free Report ) by 853.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

