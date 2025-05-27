Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Okta updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 3.230-3.280 EPS.

Okta Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OKTA opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.57, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Okta stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OKTA Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

