Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Smith-Midland stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 16,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith-Midland has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $51.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

