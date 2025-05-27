Cango (NYSE:CANG) versus hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Head to Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo N/A N/A N/A Cango 51.90% 3.55% 3.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares hopTo and Cango”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get hopTo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.91 million 0.11 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Cango $1.79 billion 0.28 -$5.33 million ($0.02) -242.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cango.

4.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

hopTo has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats hopTo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

(Get Free Report)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About Cango

(Get Free Report)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.