Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Head-To-Head Survey

Acutus Medical and Vivos Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acutus Medical and Vivos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vivos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.82, suggesting a potential upside of 112.19%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

This table compares Acutus Medical and Vivos Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.04 -$81.66 million N/A N/A Vivos Therapeutics $14.63 million 0.91 -$13.58 million ($1.73) -1.31

Vivos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Acutus Medical has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.31, indicating that its stock price is 631% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -272.74% -311.64% -11.57% Vivos Therapeutics -86.19% -335.04% -93.58%

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Acutus Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

