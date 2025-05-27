Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL):

5/23/2025 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00.

5/14/2025 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2025 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.5%

CRL traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.47, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Charles River Laboratories International Inc alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.