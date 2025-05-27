Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 170,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 108,189 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 15.8%

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,006,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191,945. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 2.71.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $34,292.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,608. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $274,368.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 768,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,783.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

