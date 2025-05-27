KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.97 and last traded at C$8.91, with a volume of 10692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.
Several brokerages have commented on KPT. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
