KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.97 and last traded at C$8.91, with a volume of 10692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KPT. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

KP Tissue Stock Down 0.4%

About KP Tissue

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.12.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

