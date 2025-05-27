Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 215,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 64,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Grizzly Discoveries
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
