State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jake Auchincloss

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT). In a filing disclosed on May 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in State Street stock on May 16th.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,234. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after buying an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after buying an additional 1,622,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,016,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on State Street

About Representative Auchincloss

Jake Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jake Auchincloss was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Auchincloss served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2015 and reached the rank of captain. He earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard College in 2010 and a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. Auchincloss’ career experience includes working as a product manager with a cybersecurity startup and as a senior manager for new products with Solaria Labs at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.