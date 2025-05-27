BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion. BOX also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,479. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

