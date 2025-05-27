JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Still a Buy?

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.36. 23,133,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 20,186,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 10.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.