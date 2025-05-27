Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Posts Earnings Results

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Till Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $1.29 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.72. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.03.
About Till Capital
