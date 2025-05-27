Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Posts Earnings Results

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $1.29 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.72. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

