Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. 4,041,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,814. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Semtech by 12,214.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Semtech by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Semtech by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

