Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 7114543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Wendy’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

