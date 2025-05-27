Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.41 and last traded at $250.07, with a volume of 217209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.80.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

Badger Meter Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,475.67. This trade represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 83.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.