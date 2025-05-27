Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Soto Matthew G. De Purchases 1,875 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,946.58. This trade represents a 1.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 79,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $33.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,634.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

