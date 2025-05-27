Paul K. Audhya Sells 2,146 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $24,271.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,324.06. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 671,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 89,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

