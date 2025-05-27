StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Sells 5,524,862 Shares

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,292,362 shares in the company, valued at $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Private Ltd Gic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StandardAero alerts:

On Thursday, March 27th, Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE:SARO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 3,857,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,016. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SARO. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 1,912.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,159,000 after buying an additional 127,676,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $183,924,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,628,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SARO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.