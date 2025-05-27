Yvette S. Butler Sells 1,700 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Voya Financial Stock Up 2.9%

VOYA traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 667,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 135,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

