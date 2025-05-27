Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells 1,019 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $31.89 on Tuesday, hitting $789.06. 1,285,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $696.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.58.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

