Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 21006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
Accord Financial Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$25.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.69.
Accord Financial Company Profile
Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.
