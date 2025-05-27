Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Century Global Commodities Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

About Century Global Commodities

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Featured Stories

