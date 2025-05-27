Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 292,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 561,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 689,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,080 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,184,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,687,000 after buying an additional 270,580 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

