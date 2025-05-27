Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.05. 974,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,238,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 1,169,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,711,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 1,172.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 830,457 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,392,000 after purchasing an additional 785,578 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,735,000 after purchasing an additional 756,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

