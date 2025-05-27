Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $196.74 and last traded at $195.88, with a volume of 346157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,477,000 after acquiring an additional 750,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,654,000 after purchasing an additional 516,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,537,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

