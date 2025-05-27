ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.48 and last traded at C$52.33, with a volume of 83776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.86.

ACO.X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total value of C$49,800.00. Also, Senior Officer James Armstrong sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.40, for a total value of C$40,143.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at C$5,191.40. This trade represents a 88.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 2,957 shares of company stock valued at $147,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

