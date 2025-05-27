Toy Stocks To Follow Now – May 27th

GameStop, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Kroger, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Burlington Stores are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are a slang term for low-priced, small-capitalization shares that typically exhibit low liquidity and high volatility. Often trading for just pennies or a few dollars per share, they attract risk-seeking investors but are prone to wide price swings and potential market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. 26,216,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,840,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.28 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. 9,066,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,827,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $779.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. Walmart has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,015.82. 868,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $975.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $973.43. The firm has a market cap of $450.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $788.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,262. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.77. 987,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.38. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

BURL stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.14. The company had a trading volume of 813,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Further Reading