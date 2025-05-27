Promising Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Apple are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization generally exceeding $10 billion. These firms tend to be well-established, blue-chip businesses with stable revenues and the financial strength to weather market downturns. While they often pay regular dividends and exhibit lower volatility, their growth potential is usually more modest than that of smaller-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.29. 88,672,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,479,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.38. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.25. 138,002,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,345,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.54. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.40. 33,503,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,354,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.77. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $326.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.80. 71,483,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,853,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $288.00 billion, a PE ratio of 644.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.53. 36,769,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,183,154. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Featured Articles