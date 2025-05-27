Fintech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Janover, The Carlyle Group, Q2, WEX, and LexinFintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and offer technology-driven financial services—such as digital payments, online lending platforms, robo-advisors and blockchain applications. These firms aim to disrupt traditional banking by using software, data analytics and automation to make financial transactions faster, cheaper and more accessible. Investors buy fintech stocks to gain exposure to the sector’s rapid growth and innovation potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $43.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,551.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,198.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,023.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. 5,922,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,156. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of DFDV traded down $7.73 on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 2,163,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,303. The stock has a market cap of $383.66 million, a PE ratio of -106.08 and a beta of -7.59. Janover has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 1,213,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,335. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $88.36. 324,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,306. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $137.21. 152,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,303. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.62.

LexinFintech (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

LX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

