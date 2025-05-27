Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – May 27th

Deere & Company, Chubb, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves some aspect of agricultural production, processing, or distribution—this can include farm-equipment manufacturers, seed and fertilizer producers, livestock and grain merchants, and agribusiness conglomerates. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the performance of the global food and biofuel supply chain. Their prices are driven by factors such as commodity market trends, weather events, trade policies, and changing consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.42. The company had a trading volume of 622,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.20 and its 200 day moving average is $459.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $290.20. The stock had a trading volume of 835,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.01 and a 200 day moving average of $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average of $151.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

