Oil Stocks To Follow Today – May 27th

United States Steel, NuScale Power, Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, and AutoZone are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity shares of companies that explore for, produce, refine or distribute crude oil and petroleum products. Investors in oil stocks gain exposure to fluctuations in global oil prices, geopolitical events and industry-specific factors that influence supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

United States Steel stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,029,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,074. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. 27,315,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,092,652. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,533. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.34.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $103.55. 7,412,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,468,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $446.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $144.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,682.04. The company had a trading volume of 204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,692.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,455.58. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

