CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 325,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $271.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

