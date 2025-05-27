Logprostyle Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS)

Logprostyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th.

Logprostyle Stock Performance

Shares of Logprostyle stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,667. Logprostyle has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

About Logprostyle

In Japan, we own and operate a real estate renovation and resale company (with subsidiaries including construction companies, building material manufacturers, and building materials trading companies), a real estate development company (with subsidiaries including building management companies and design offices), a hotel management company, and a restaurant management company.

