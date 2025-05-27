Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 189,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 245,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Insider Activity at Solstice Gold

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$630,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

