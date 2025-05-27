Future Metals (LON:FME) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Future Metals NL (LON:FME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 1060534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.67.

Future Metals NL (ASX:AIM | FME) is an Australian based exploration Company focused on advancing its Panton PGM Project in the eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The 100% owned Panton PGM-Ni Project is located 60kms north of the town of Halls Creek in the eastern Kimberly region of Western Australia, a tier one mining jurisdiction.

