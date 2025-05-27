Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.25 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 1,156.36 ($15.69), with a volume of 6383770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,149.88 ($15.60).

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($13.16) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.88) to GBX 1,250 ($16.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.72).

The stock has a market cap of £34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,078.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,063.60.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 62,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($16.16), for a total value of £747,221.49 ($1,013,869.05). Insiders have sold 144,361 shares of company stock valued at $122,238,845 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

