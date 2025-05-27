Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,262,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 2,169,088 shares.The stock last traded at $61.77 and had previously closed at $54.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 47.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 68,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

