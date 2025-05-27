Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1434055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

