Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 422035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLJP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin FTSE Japan ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 2 Red-Hot Stocks With High RSIs and More Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.