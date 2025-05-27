Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 78,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 30,176 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 27,394,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,205,340. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

