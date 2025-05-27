Chesnara (LON:CSN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 136415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.85).

Chesnara Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The company has a market capitalization of £437.45 million, a P/E ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.32.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.56 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 23.95 ($0.32) per share. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.61. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 875.33%.

In other news, insider Steve Murray acquired 11,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £29,952.64 ($40,641.30). 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesnara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.