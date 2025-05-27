FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.20 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 191.10 ($2.59), with a volume of 1004753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.40 ($2.54).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
