Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.20 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.12), with a volume of 25189428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.20 ($2.09).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 1.2%
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).
The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.
