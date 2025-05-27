Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.20 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.12), with a volume of 25189428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.20 ($2.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 1.2%

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33. The stock has a market cap of £724.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.09.

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).

The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.