ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.31. 2,878,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,562,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

In other news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $374,674.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,419,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,355.04. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $6,800,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,246,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 586,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASP Isotopes by 672.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 359,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in ASP Isotopes by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after buying an additional 354,517 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

