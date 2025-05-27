Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Still a Buy?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 280,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 75,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$25.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

